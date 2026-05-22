Trump Releases The Most Disturbing Report About The Biden Admin Yet

(Since we know Denentia Joe occupied most of his term napping, hair-sniffing, and slurping ice-cream, the real question is who was actually responsible and driving this scheme? Then, the even bigger question is when do the trials start? - DD)

(Off the Ledger) - I know I’ve been a little tough on Trump; however, I’d still crawl over broken glass to vote for him over Kamala, and this report that was just released is one of the reasons why.

On Thursday, the Trump administration released a 200-page report detailing the Biden Administration’s discrimination against Christians.

Folks, this Bolshevik stuff.

The 200-page report collects the detailed findings of the seventeen federal agencies on the Task Force, as well as other agencies who also uncovered religious discrimination. The report examines how the Biden Administration pushed its radical policy agenda, even when its actions infringed on Christian beliefs, free exercise, and on matters of deep personal importance to nearly every American: life, family, marriage, self-identity, education, medical decisions, and more. To support these findings, the Report contains over 1100 footnotes and over 300 pages of exhibits.

Just a reminder that some of these defendants were grandmas…

Sleepy Joe’s admin doubled down on extreme gender philosophy, abortion obsession, silencing concerned parents, and shutting down anyone who had concerns about…

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