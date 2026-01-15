Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Sovran's avatar
Paul Sovran
1d

Florida resident Mr. Destefano is in jail in New York City for selling gun parts online which is perfectly legal in Florida and Desantis signed off on that instead of defending a Florida citizen and the second amendment

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dixie Drudge
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture