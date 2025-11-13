DeSantis demands end to ‘cheap’ H-1B labor at Florida universities: ‘Why do we need to bring someone from China?’

Public universities in Florida may soon have to hire more Americans, thanks to a decision from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In an announcement on October 29, DeSantis directed the Florida Board of Governors to “pull the plug” on the use of H-1B visas for faculty and staff at Florida state universities.

In explaining the decision, DeSantis criticized companies for prioritizing visa-holders over American workers: “These tech companies will fire Americans and hire H-1B at a discount. ... This is basically, in some respects, cheap labor that they’re bringing in to try to save money.”

The governor said these practices hurt American workers, who should be first in line at American universities.

DeSantis said his administration has discovered many examples of unnecessary H-1B hires in the university system. “You got a computer application professor from China, public policy professor, China. Why do we need to bring someone from China to talk about public policy?”…

