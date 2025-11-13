Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
20h

‘Why do we need to bring someone from China?’ Well that's simple it's easier to spy in person and beside you can dish out propaganda to your student who are too dumb to understand they are being duped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture