DeStefano: ‘I will never tell Letitia James who bought my guns’

(Lee Williams) - Sixty-five-year-old Lawrence Michael DeStefano’s freedom ended abruptly Wednesday, as prison officials took him from a jail cell in the Free State of Florida to the hellhole of Rikers Island in New York.

DeStefano, who had never committed any crime in his home state of Florida, could now spend the rest of his life behind bars in a New York State prison.

If you’re one of the 50,000 New Yorkers who bought Polymer 80 pistol kits from DeStefano and his firm Indie Guns over the years, rest easy. He promised he will never reveal your name. You are 100% safe. He is willing to give up all of his rights and personal freedoms and spend the rest of his life as an inmate in order to safeguard your freedom. The Second Amendment truly means that much to him.

If you want someone to blame, look no further than New York State Attorney General Leticia James. She is the sole reason why DeStefano is facing 521 years behind bars. The more than five centuries of potential prison time he faces are on par with James’ crazy and overzealous course.

You’ll recall that James first tried to get DeStefano to turn over his New York customer list through a civil suit, which he ignored. Nine other firms that sold pistol kits complied with James’ demands, and their owners remain free. DeStefano ignored the lawsuit that James won, of course, but her lengthy press release never mentions that her opponent never showed up. It does, of course, mention the…

