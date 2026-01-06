Water leak damages Stone Mountain Park’s so-called ‘truth-telling’ exhibits

(Dixie Drudge) - Stone Mountain is one of the South’s biggest tourist attractions and draws more visitors annually than the presidential carvings at Mt. Rushmore. The anti-Southern psyop planned for Stone Mountain Memorial Park has suffered a setback and it’s planned opening has been delayed. So sad.

A lot of people say that leftists will never be happy until the memorial is dynamited from the side of Stone Mountain. Don’t kid yourself. Not even that will satisfy these anti-Southern bigots. Why? There is no political power in happiness. Their power only lives in perpetual grievance.

As the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported:

A burst water pipe inside Memorial Hall has delayed the planned opening of the new museum until spring. Flooding from a burst pipe has extensively damaged exhibits for a new “truth-telling” museum at Stone Mountain Park, delaying its planned unveiling from December until sometime this spring. Bill Stephens, CEO of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, confirmed that a rusted water pipe burst near the top of the park’s Memorial Hall on Nov. 14, flooding all three floors of the building that is slated to house the new Interpretive Center at Stone Mountain Park.

This means there is more time to visit before another libtard/leftist insult to history is forced upon you courtesy of your tax money.

