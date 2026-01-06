A Citizen’s Guide to Using FOIA / OPRA for Real Transparency

(Defender of the Republic) - Most people think government transparency requires lawsuits, leaks, or insider access.

It doesn’t.

Every state has a public records law often called FOIA, OPRA, or Public Records Requests that gives ordinary citizens the legal right to see how taxpayer money is spent.

I recently used this process to request grant and funding records from multiple state agencies. No special credentials. No media outlet. Just lawful requests asking a basic question:

Where is public money actually going?

Not press releases.

Not headlines.

But real grants, real contracts, and real payments.

This post is a simple guide so anyone, in any state, can do the same.

Step 1: Pick ONE Department (Here’s Where to Start and Why)

You don’t need to request everything at once. Start with one department. These agencies control most discretionary and pass-through funding in…

See More…

