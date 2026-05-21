Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
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We should have stayed outta Europe and the Middle East instead of funding everything for another country and the bought and paid for politicians who aren’t even America first and we can’t get bridges fixed so we don’t have to get on the interstate which sucks because we have to pay for everyone else’s infrastructure and we have to learn how to rebuild our front ends

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