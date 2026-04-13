Confederate monument preservation bill voted down by Georgia House

(Georgia citizens please target & replace these anti-Southern RINO miscreants at your earliest convenience. PRIMARIES ARE POWER! - DD)

(Capitol Beat) - The Georgia House narrowly defeated a bill Tuesday that sought to protect Confederate monuments, a proposal that opponents said glorified the South’s defense of slavery in the Civil War.

The legislation would have allowed anyone to sue over the removal or damage of monuments, and groups such as the Sons of Confederate Veterans would have been able to continue publicly displaying monuments after local governments voted to relocate them.

Several Georgia cities have taken down Confederate monuments in recent years, often in response to repeated vandalism. Those monuments are then moved or put in storage.

Rep. Tanya Miller, D-Atlanta, said legislators should be embarrassed for celebrating the history of slavery…

Democrats universally opposed the bill, and it fell short because a handful of Republicans voted no or skipped the vote. SB 175 failed 89-73, two votes fewer than a majority needed for it to pass in the 180-seat House…

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