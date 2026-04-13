Forget Dems, Spineless GOP Reps Killed Monument Preservation in Georgia
Confederate monument preservation bill voted down by Georgia House
Confederate monument preservation bill voted down by Georgia House
(Georgia citizens please target & replace these anti-Southern RINO miscreants at your earliest convenience. PRIMARIES ARE POWER! - DD)
(Capitol Beat) - The Georgia House narrowly defeated a bill Tuesday that sought to protect Confederate monuments, a proposal that opponents said glorified the South’s defense of slavery in the Civil War.
The legislation would have allowed anyone to sue over the removal or damage of monuments, and groups such as the Sons of Confederate Veterans would have been able to continue publicly displaying monuments after local governments voted to relocate them.
Several Georgia cities have taken down Confederate monuments in recent years, often in response to repeated vandalism. Those monuments are then moved or put in storage.
Rep. Tanya Miller, D-Atlanta, said legislators should be embarrassed for celebrating the history of slavery…
Democrats universally opposed the bill, and it fell short because a handful of Republicans voted no or skipped the vote. SB 175 failed 89-73, two votes fewer than a majority needed for it to pass in the 180-seat House…
https://capitol-beat.org/2026/04/confederate-monument-bill-voted-down-by-georgia-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=confederate-monument-bill-voted-down-by-georgia-house
Dear Representative Miller, 13 April, 2026
In the above linked article you said that legislators should be embarrassed for “celebrating the history of slavery”. I submit that it is YOU, and those who think as you do, who should be embarrassed for being so enormously ignorant of our history. Nobody is “celebrating the history of slavery”. There have been far more white people enslaved over the centuries than blacks. Free blacks in the U.S. owned slaves. Slavery was not the torturous and loathsome institution depicted in the fairy tale of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, written by a Yankee who have never been South or had any exposure to slavery.
Confederate monuments celebrate those brave soldiers, white, black, Indian, Mexican, and more, who defended their homes and families from an illegal invasion of murderers, looters, arsonists, and rapists.
Nobody was “fighting to defend slavery, and nobody was “fighting to free the slaves”. That is the rewritten sludge that has been indoctrinated into our youth for 160 years. I will assume you hold President Lincoln in high regard because he “freed the slaves”. Well, no he didn’t. That’s another lie you have been taught. Actually, he was a supporter of the Corwin Amendment which would have forever made it illegal to abolish slavery, if the seceded Sates would return and ratify it. (Hmm. Wonder why the South didn’t jump on that one?).
Lincoln’s illegal war was about forcing the legally seceded States back into the Union for the continued collection of excessive and unconstitutional tariffs. The South was paying 85% of the revenues, but the North was getting the benefits. You need to learn the truth about our history.
Jeff Paulk