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https://capitol-beat.org/2026/04/confederate-monument-bill-voted-down-by-georgia-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=confederate-monument-bill-voted-down-by-georgia-house

Dear Representative Miller, 13 April, 2026

In the above linked article you said that legislators should be embarrassed for “celebrating the history of slavery”. I submit that it is YOU, and those who think as you do, who should be embarrassed for being so enormously ignorant of our history. Nobody is “celebrating the history of slavery”. There have been far more white people enslaved over the centuries than blacks. Free blacks in the U.S. owned slaves. Slavery was not the torturous and loathsome institution depicted in the fairy tale of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, written by a Yankee who have never been South or had any exposure to slavery.

Confederate monuments celebrate those brave soldiers, white, black, Indian, Mexican, and more, who defended their homes and families from an illegal invasion of murderers, looters, arsonists, and rapists.

Nobody was “fighting to defend slavery, and nobody was “fighting to free the slaves”. That is the rewritten sludge that has been indoctrinated into our youth for 160 years. I will assume you hold President Lincoln in high regard because he “freed the slaves”. Well, no he didn’t. That’s another lie you have been taught. Actually, he was a supporter of the Corwin Amendment which would have forever made it illegal to abolish slavery, if the seceded Sates would return and ratify it. (Hmm. Wonder why the South didn’t jump on that one?).

Lincoln’s illegal war was about forcing the legally seceded States back into the Union for the continued collection of excessive and unconstitutional tariffs. The South was paying 85% of the revenues, but the North was getting the benefits. You need to learn the truth about our history.

Jeff Paulk

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