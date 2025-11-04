‘Not a Fringe Minority’: Thousands attend Alberta Legislature Rally on Independence

Premier Danielle Smith is neutral on independence but open to a referendum, a stance rally attendees appreciate.

Alberta has been Canada’s conservative, freedom-oriented, and small-government hub for over a century, producing many political leaders. The Alberta independence movement is currently gaining traction, as seen by hundreds attending recent Rebel News town halls in Calgary, Red Deer, Edmonton, and Saskatoon.

Thousands gathered at an Edmonton rally, described by Rebel News’s Sheila Gunn Reid as an “incredible sea of blue” with Alberta flags. Police estimated 5,000-6,000 attendees, while organizers claimed 10,000-12,000. It was a significant non-partisan event, only smaller than Pierre Poilievre’s final Edmonton rally (12,000-14,000).

Notable speakers at the rally included Jeffrey Rath, a lawyer known for challenging Jason Kenney’s COVID policies; Keith Wilson, a trucker lawyer; and Chris Scott, the Whistle Stop Cafe owner who opposed COVID mandates and now advocates for Alberta independence.

Eight counter-protesters, including an Antifa member and a Handmaid’s Tale-clad individual, were guarded by police. They fit the stereotype of “left-wing kooks from downtown…

