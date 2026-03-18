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Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
3h

A huge problem with this movement is that Massholes (people from Massachusetts) moved into NH to escape high taxes, but they brought their voting habits with them. Check into the effect they are having on state politics in NH.

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RicoBravo's avatar
RicoBravo
3h

'Outsized' simply means that it's working and that the odious left can't stand it.

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