Alberta petition looking to force a secession referendum verified

(Best wishes to our neighbors to the north- DD)

(Jason Franson, The Globe and Mail) - A citizen-led petition seeking to force a vote on Alberta quitting Canada is officially successful.

Elections Alberta announced Friday it verified nearly 223,000 signatures out of almost 280,000 valid names counted. The petition needed almost 178,000 signatures to be successful…

Smith has cited the separatist petition and a competing pro-Canada petition that got a little more than 400,000 verified signatures as the reason why she has put a separation question on the province’s Oct. 19 referendum.

The question asks Albertans if they want to remain in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

The premier has said the court decision throwing out the separatist petition prevented her from holding a binding vote on the issue in the fall.

Jeff Rath, a lawyer for the group behind the petition, said he was…

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