George Washington was raised as a Master Mason. Washington would later become the first Grand Master of American Freemasons.

1862 – Confederate General Hiram Sibley’s brigade burned the federal post at Fort Bliss, Texas.

1901 – Jazz trumpeter and music legend, Louis Armstrong, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

1934 – Mel Ott of Gretna, Louisiana became the first major league baseball player to score six runs in a single game.

1964 – The bodies of three civil rights workers were discovered in an earthen dam outside Philadelphia, Mississippi.

1972 – Anti-Southern zealot Arthur Bremer was jailed for 63 years for shooting Alabama Governor and presidential candidate George Wallace.

1980 Hurricane Aline killed 272 people in Texas and the Caribbean.

1984 – Carl Lewis of Birmingham, Alabama won a gold medal in the Los Angeles Olympics.