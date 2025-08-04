Freemasons – Today In Southern History
4 August 1753
On this date in 1753…
George Washington was raised as a Master Mason. Washington would later become the first Grand Master of American Freemasons.
Other Years:
1862 – Confederate General Hiram Sibley’s brigade burned the federal post at Fort Bliss, Texas.
1901 – Jazz trumpeter and music legend, Louis Armstrong, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana.
1934 – Mel Ott of Gretna, Louisiana became the first major league baseball player to score six runs in a single game.
1964 – The bodies of three civil rights workers were discovered in an earthen dam outside Philadelphia, Mississippi.
1972 – Anti-Southern zealot Arthur Bremer was jailed for 63 years for shooting Alabama Governor and presidential candidate George Wallace.
1980 Hurricane Aline killed 272 people in Texas and the Caribbean.
1984 – Carl Lewis of Birmingham, Alabama won a gold medal in the Los Angeles Olympics.
1996 – The 26th Summer Olympic Games closed at Atlanta, Georgia.
Copyright 2025, KnowSouthernHistory.Org