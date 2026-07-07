Nine Generations of American Firearms Culture

(My tree goes further back to 1620 or so. Imagine surviving the Powhattan Massacre in Virginia with just a matchlock! - DD)

(GWEBS) - American firearms history is often discussed as separate topics like wars, laws, hunting, or technology. But in reality, these changes all influenced each other and created entirely different generations of ownership and use. This framework looks at how technology, laws, media, social acceptance, concealed carry, competition shooting, and industry growth evolved together over time. Understanding these generations helps explain why Americans from different eras can have completely different assumptions about firearms while all viewing their experience as normal.

American firearms history is not just a timeline of inventions or laws.

Each generation reflects a major shift in how Americans used firearms, talked about firearms, bought firearms, and built communities around them.

The transitions between generations are often driven by three things happening at once…

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