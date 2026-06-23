Can Gen Z Save the Southern Tradition?

(Comment - DD)

(Elias Ryan, The Abbeville Institute) - Gen Z? Those insane young people on Tik Tok? The ones who are all addicted to the internet and pornography? The overmedicated ones? The ones who talk funny? The ones who embrace far left idiots as heroes and manipulative villains as role models? The generation that never received a biblical education? (Was St Luke on X?)

Yes. Those people.

My name is Elias Ryan. I am a 24 year old Electrician. My wife and I live on the south side of Greenville, South Carolina. I work with my hands, I pray with my heart, and I read with my mind. I am not a lunatic leftist, nor a so-called “Neo-Nazi”. That which is born on the internet does not consume my life. That which is told to me is analyzed critically. Despite what geriatric centered media like Fox News might tell you, I am not rare. There are thousands, perhaps even millions of Zoomers just like me yearning to embrace a simpler and more wholesome life. We do not have the honor of appearing in a segment on the untalented Jesse Waters’ primetime show on Fox News where, without humility nor humor, he embarrasses young people unable to locate the capitol on a map, define communism, or describe who George Washington was. The quiet and hard working majority of Zoomers, despite the efforts of our Federal Government, are not nearly so simple nor cartoonish. This is not meant to be braggadocious. Quite the contrary, this is a cry for help. Generation Z is starving for sustenance that large corporations, a bloated federal government, and a superficial internet can not provide.

Gen Z or, “Zoomers” as we are called, need the wisdom of the Southern Tradition. The Southern Tradition, facing certain…

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