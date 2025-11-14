Critics call for more context, less celebration at Stone Mountain Park

More than 4 million people visit Stone Mountain Park each year — hiking, picnicking, and snapping photos beneath the massive carving of three Confederate leaders etched into the granite face.

Critics say the park’s story still celebrates the men who fought to preserve slavery, while leaving out those who were enslaved and terrorized during that same era.

The carving, which began in the 1910s and was revived during the Civil Rights era, is the largest Confederate monument in the world. The mountain itself once hosted Ku Klux Klan ceremonies, and under Georgia law, it remains officially designated as a memorial to the Confederacy.

On a walking trail meant to provide historical context, there’s just one brief mention of slavery — something that stood out to visitors from Germany, where public monuments honoring Nazi leaders are banned.

“Being face to face with the enormity of this memorial — and then seeing Confederate flags still flying — honestly, it shocked me,” said Alexandra Schenke, a University of Munich student studying how nations remember dark chapters of their past. “In Germany, we don’t have statues or memorials honoring Nazi officials. To see Confederate symbols displayed so proudly — it’s baffling.”

Haley Snyder, an American now living in Germany, said seeing her home state through a foreign lens has been eye-opening.

“I grew up here and never questioned the flags or monuments,” Snyder said. “But hearing Germans’ shock — it made me realize how normalized this all is.”

