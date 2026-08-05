Get Flocked! Welcome to the Amerikan Prison Planet
Call them OPCs, not Flock Cameras. These spy cams are Outdoor Prison Cameras
Call them OPCs, not Flock Cameras. These spy cams are Outdoor Prison Cameras
(I lost count of the amount of these things I saw in a drive across my state Saturday. - DD)
(Matt Bracken) - I’m trying to retitle these infernal devices which, for now, have the pleasant name of Flock cameras, like a happy flock of birds flying above you in the blue sky. In reality, they are Outdoor Prison Cameras, or OPCs, for controlling the population in the open-air prison they are turning America into….
(Follow the link below to see examples of how Americans are fighting back - DD)
Interesting story: A fellow retired vet called me when our county started putting these things up (rural GA county). We went to a county commission meeting and voiced our opposition. When I got up to speak, almost every commissioner tried to talk over me. I had a stop watch in my hand and hit it every time I was interrupted. When I started talking again, I told them the amount of time I was owed. The strictly held me to 2 minutes. When I was done, they gave a deputy unlimited time to rebut my statements. He trotted out the tired old mess about no expectation of privacy in public. My reply was, "data is stored by a private company for an unlimited and unspecified time frame." I further replied that I had given all of them a blank check for my life 30 years ago, and told them to cash it if needed. They cashed it for grape drink and Skittles.