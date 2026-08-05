Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog
2h

Interesting story: A fellow retired vet called me when our county started putting these things up (rural GA county). We went to a county commission meeting and voiced our opposition. When I got up to speak, almost every commissioner tried to talk over me. I had a stop watch in my hand and hit it every time I was interrupted. When I started talking again, I told them the amount of time I was owed. The strictly held me to 2 minutes. When I was done, they gave a deputy unlimited time to rebut my statements. He trotted out the tired old mess about no expectation of privacy in public. My reply was, "data is stored by a private company for an unlimited and unspecified time frame." I further replied that I had given all of them a blank check for my life 30 years ago, and told them to cash it if needed. They cashed it for grape drink and Skittles.

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