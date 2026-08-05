Call them OPCs, not Flock Cameras. These spy cams are Outdoor Prison Cameras

(I lost count of the amount of these things I saw in a drive across my state Saturday. - DD)

(Matt Bracken) - I’m trying to retitle these infernal devices which, for now, have the pleasant name of Flock cameras, like a happy flock of birds flying above you in the blue sky. In reality, they are Outdoor Prison Cameras, or OPCs, for controlling the population in the open-air prison they are turning America into….

(Follow the link below to see examples of how Americans are fighting back - DD)

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