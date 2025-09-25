Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GenEarly's avatar
GenEarly
3h

democRats are Bolsheviks, and they were well armed in 1918 Russia, defeating their opposition in the Russian civil war. Bolsheviks funded by New York and EU Banksters and praised for Decades by the NY Slimes newzpaper. (Walter Duranty)

But, of course "That" could never,ever happen Here in America !!! A Civil War ??? Unthinkable !!!

The NWO Banksters would love a Repeat of Fascists vs Marxists as They/Them will Win either outcome.... National Socialism (NAZI) or Communist (Bolshevik) ....... both Acceptable "Demoncrazies". rinoRats or democRats, Both Rats, knawing on the bones of a defunct, debt ridden republic.

I drink my hopium daily hoping that MAGA/MAHA People can find their way through the labrinth of DC lies, especially in CONgre$$, but throughout the Feral GrubMint Bureaucrazy.

Hold the Line, America 1st.

No more Foreign Wars, anywhere. Restore "Sound" Money, not Fiat $ dollars from the Feral Reserve Banksters. (President Andrew Jackson)

We might just make it ...... fill my glass again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture