Get It Through Your Head. The Marxists Want YOU Dead!
"Planning War Against Fascists" - Socialist Rifle Association Boasts 10,000 Members
Before the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, Marxist-aligned groups operating across America to subvert the nation and collapse capitalism were already on our radar.
Honestly, for anyone paying attention, the writing was very much on the wall as the Democratic Party normalized assassination culture within part of its unhinged base by labeling political opponents "Fascists" and "Nazis" for a decade. And it wasn't just leftist politicians; leftist corporate media outlets amplified the dangerous rhetoric, while dark-money billionaire-funded NGOs operated misinformation and disinformation propaganda campaigns in an all-out informational war to label MAGA supporters (more than half the country) as "literal Nazis."
In July, we published a report titled "The Protest-Industrial-Complex Isn't Peaceful, It's 'Civil Terrorism'…". Then, on September 3, we cited civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising, who profiled the Socialist Rifle Association and the alarming rise of far-left militancy (read the report here).
The assassination of Kirk put Armed Queers and their Marxist founder firmly on the radar of the FBI, so much so that federal agents have been investigating the group for possible connections to…
