National Rifle Association Announces Big Changes

(AmmoLand.com) — The National Rifle Association made an announcement concerning the restructuring of the organization; they said that changes are coming. NRA President Bill Bachenberg is at the helm of these moves.

NRA 2.0

After the fallout with New York’s lawsuit against the Association and the resignation of former Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, the NRA had to change. So-called “reform” candidates got elected to the Board of Directors in 2024, with a sweep in 2025. In 2024, pro-NRA 2.0 Doug Hamlin assumed the seat vacated by LaPierre. The 2025 officers’ election found long-time Director Bill Bachenberg unseating former President Bob Barr.

There’s no doubt that there’s been a major shift in the leadership at the NRA. The shift has been one of transparency and of the best interests of the membership. The upcoming 2026 Board of Directors election looks like the reform-minded directors will hold a supermajority in controlling the Association.

During an interview with NRA President Bill Bachenberg, he enthusiastically spoke about the direction of the Association.

“The board is now running the organization where, years ago with Wayne, it was the other way around,” Bachenberg said. “Wayne ran the Association, and the board was cannon fodder.”

Under the shakeup, Bachenberg says that…

