RJOA CONDUCTS PATRIOTIC RESPECT CEREMONY FOR KOREAN WAR VETERAN!

(Montgomery County News) - The Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter Officer of the Military Service Awards and Veterans Chairman: CYNTHIA CONNOR, conducted a Presentation Ceremony for PFC TOM OLEINIK. US ARMY who fought in the Korean War.

The Members and Officers of the Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy traveled to Huntsville, Texas, to meet Veteran OLEINIK to make this special presentation designed by the RJOA Chapter in special recognition of our Heros- ALL American Soldiers, Past and Present. The design of this special Certificate presented in Appreciation to our Soldiers, displays the image of Belle Boyd, the RJOA Chapter Heroine in her riding habit and her signature displayed of her Name below her image. Belle Boyd loved her Confederate Soldiers and tended the wounded during the Civil War while smuggling medicine and supplies to the wounded soldiers. She admired the Spirit and Heart of the…

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