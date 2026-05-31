Global Elites Quietly Prepare for Food Rationing as Crisis Escalates

(Daily Pulse) - Global elites are now warning of food rationing, as governments around the world quietly prepare for worst-case shortages tied to the Iran conflict.

Leaked plans suggest this isn’t just about supply chains, it’s about who controls access to food when shortages hit.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that disruptions to fertilizer flows through the Strait of Hormuz could push the world beyond rising prices and into outright rationing. At the same time, UK officials are reportedly drafting emergency plans for shortages, with advisers urging preparation for World War II-style rationing if the crisis drags on.

Global agencies are now echoing the same alarm. The World Food Programme says hunger could surge to record levels, while the Food and Agriculture Organization warns disruptions could continue—even if the conflict ends today.

When central banks, governments, and UN agencies all start signaling shortages at once, it forces a serious question…

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