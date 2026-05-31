Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
1h

I’ve seeded around twice as much garden as I usually do!

Reply
Share
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

Cuz a blind man can see what has been coming and I just read how junkyards are burning up so we can’t get parts for the older cars that they can’t control , truly evil and we have to pray cuz I only see one other way outta this alive

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture