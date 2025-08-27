Go Woke. Go Broke. Your Service Was Crappy Lately Anyway
Surprise! Cracker Barrel Rebrand Tied To Woke Lobby
Update: Since this article was written Cracker Barrel has decided to keep its logo with the ‘old white dude’ prominently displayed. Keep the skeer on! - DD
Upward News found an interview where Cracker Barrel’s new CEO revealed that the company’s design and logo changes were driven by a push for inclusivity and an effort to appeal to younger generations. The CEO said the goal was to ensure Cracker Barrel is “a place for everyone.”
But Cracker Barrel’s rebrand is just the latest move in decades of progressive changes, driven by company insiders with direct ties to organizations that enforce woke corporate ranking systems.
In fact, Cracker Barrel’s one-time “Management Training & Development” leader, Steve Smotherman, proudly founded and started the LGBT and workplace inclusion efforts at Cracker Barrel as an explicit response to its anti-gay controversies from the 1990s.
Smotherman wrote, “Cracker Barrel is infamous for their homophobic policies instituted back in 1991. In 2009, I was a founding member and led the LGBT Alliance, an Employee Resource Group, promoting LGBTQ awareness and building workplace inclusion."
Most notably, Upward News found that he also served on the Business Advisory Council for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which Cracker Barrel had subjected itself to as a means to…
Several years ago Cracker Barrel banned the sale of any Confederate merchandise in their stores. For a company that is located in the South and derives its customer base from Southerners who grew up loving their Southern heritage, that is a slap in the face. Then they started selling meat from Smithfield, a China owned company. Now the CEO wants to change the logo, remove the antiques, and change the fireplaces. The stock is plummeting, as it should. I read this morning that these braindead decisions have been reversed, concerning the logo and interior changes. I don't care. It can sink. Get rid of the liberal, Yankee CEO, buy American foods, and put Confederate merchandise back in the stores. Then I might consider patronizing Cracker Barrel again. As for now, my 41 years of being a customer is over.
Jeff Paulk