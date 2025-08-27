Update: Since this article was written Cracker Barrel has decided to keep its logo with the ‘old white dude’ prominently displayed. Keep the skeer on! - DD

Surprise! Cracker Barrel Rebrand Tied To Woke Lobby

Upward News found an interview where Cracker Barrel’s new CEO revealed that the company’s design and logo changes were driven by a push for inclusivity and an effort to appeal to younger generations. The CEO said the goal was to ensure Cracker Barrel is “a place for everyone.”

But Cracker Barrel’s rebrand is just the latest move in decades of progressive changes, driven by company insiders with direct ties to organizations that enforce woke corporate ranking systems.

In fact, Cracker Barrel’s one-time “Management Training & Development” leader, Steve Smotherman, proudly founded and started the LGBT and workplace inclusion efforts at Cracker Barrel as an explicit response to its anti-gay controversies from the 1990s.

Smotherman wrote, “Cracker Barrel is infamous for their homophobic policies instituted back in 1991. In 2009, I was a founding member and led the LGBT Alliance, an Employee Resource Group, promoting LGBTQ awareness and building workplace inclusion.‍"

Most notably, Upward News found that he also served on the Business Advisory Council for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which Cracker Barrel had subjected itself to as a means to…

