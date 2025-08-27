Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
unreconstructed's avatar
unreconstructed
6m

Several years ago Cracker Barrel banned the sale of any Confederate merchandise in their stores. For a company that is located in the South and derives its customer base from Southerners who grew up loving their Southern heritage, that is a slap in the face. Then they started selling meat from Smithfield, a China owned company. Now the CEO wants to change the logo, remove the antiques, and change the fireplaces. The stock is plummeting, as it should. I read this morning that these braindead decisions have been reversed, concerning the logo and interior changes. I don't care. It can sink. Get rid of the liberal, Yankee CEO, buy American foods, and put Confederate merchandise back in the stores. Then I might consider patronizing Cracker Barrel again. As for now, my 41 years of being a customer is over.

Jeff Paulk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture