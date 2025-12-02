Rebel Joan of Arc Honor Historical Evening in Period Dress at Texas Division UDC Convention in Fort Worth

The lovely Belles of the Rebel Joan Of Arc Chapter 2721, The Woodlands Texas, of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, beg your pardon for the picture being displayed in reverse, and our beautiful First National Flag being shown in reverse! A Technical Error! Still the Ladies of the Rebel Joan Of Arc Chapter attended Texas Division Convention in Grand Style in their beautiful “Period Dresses”, honoring their Ancestors. Tea Dresses, Day Dresses, Dinner/Evening Dresses, Town Dresses, and the always acceptable black attire were on full display that evening. Many of the Dresses were designed by their owners, and their Chapeau’s and Reticules were made to match! Heirloom antique Jewelry from their families for andornment, and probably the totally period correct under garments for a proper dignified lady of the South!

The Rebel Joan Of Arc are always delight to be hold and gracious to ALL their fellow Texas UDC Members.

This Chapter again, had the largest number of attendees in…

