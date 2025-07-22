On this date in 1829…

Gold was discovered on Cherokee land in present-day Lumpkin County,Georgia. The strike began the first great gold rush on American soil, spelled the death-knell of the “Five Civilized Tribes,” and led ultimately to the Indian Removal Act.

Other Years:

1587 – A second group of English settlers arrived on Roanoke Island off North Carolina to re-establish the deserted colony.

1862 – The ironclad ram C.S.S. Arkansas fended off a second attack by Federal rams and ironclads at Vicksburg, Mississippi.

1864 – The Battle of Atlanta, Georgia began.

1933 – Southern aviator Wiley Post ended his around-the-world flight, having traveled 15,596 miles in 7 days, 18 hours and 45 minutes.

1975 – Confederate General Robert E. Lee had his U.S. citizenship restored by the U.S. Congress.

2011 – Space Shuttle Atlantis landed successfully at Kennedy Space Center in Florida after completing STS-135, the final flight of NASA’s space shuttle program.

