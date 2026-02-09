Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
Some Southern Headlines:
ICE arrests 650 illegal aliens in West Virginia two-week operation
VINDICATED! FBI Raids Fulton County (GA) While Rudy Giuliani Faces 20 Years in Prison for Questioning the Same Election Officials
RINO Thom Tillis vows to block Trump nominees until Jerome Powell probe ends (NC)
Terri Schiavo’s mother asks court to unseal her medical records (FL)
April Wilkens’ Fight For Freedom in Oklahoma Continues After 29 Years
Trans-Antifa Man Who Threatened Nancy Mace Facing Attempted Murder Rap (SC)
NC Election Official Indicted After Allegedly Attempting To Drug Teen’s Dairy Queen Ice Cream
Missouri lawsuit alleges Census counting illegal immigrants is unconstitutional
Texas isn’t just getting bigger, it’s economy is growing faster