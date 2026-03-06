Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
3rd Louisiana 432 447 856 221 272 845 594 321
Some Southern Headlines:
Terrorist Front Group Strong-Arms State’s Largest Public School Dist. to Observe Muslim Holiday (MD)
Career criminal Oscar Fowler back in custody on state charges after Biden freed him (FL)
Trans Porn Model Arrested for Stabbing Man Who Declined Sex (FL)
Missing Tennessee man ID’d after body found in shallow grave
Perverted Tennessee teacher allegedly groomed middle school student — gifting iPad full of nude images of herself
The Surgeon General Of Florida Announces ALL VACCINE MANDATES IN FLORIDA Will Be ENDED
NC college fires instructor who was running for office after rant on Charlie Kirk, Trump
Waffle House security guard zip-ties patron, 62, zaps him with stun gun and bear spray (TN)
What is the 3rd Louisiana thing all about?