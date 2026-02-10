Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
3rd Louisiana – 32 651 486 462 872 831 114 501 ABx 328
Some Southern Headlines:
Illegal immigrants committed over 2,000 violent offenses in Tennessee in 2025
‘It was a hack’: Charleston judge facing child sex charges claims innocence
Clintons Agree to Testify in House Epstein Probe After Criminal Contempt Votes Advance
Florida nurse has license revoked for refusing to treat Republicans
Oklahoma state Rep. Ajay Pittman resigns, pleads guilty to felony
Texas Gov Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration over screwworm threat
Christian mother, 49, was murdered by her adopted son then dumped in a TRASH CAN outside her Oklahoma mansion
