Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
Kentucky Orphans - Pick Up at 836 264 331 982 755 330-Z
Some Southern Headlines:
Republican Contender for Florida Governor Allegedly Targeted by Arson Attack
Woman fatally shoots 15-year-old home invader; cops arrest his fleeing alleged accomplice (MS)
FBI has ‘substantiated’ irregularities in Georgia 2020 vote counts, probing if they were intentional
Arkansas State Police warn of rise in online child exploitation
Hero dog guides police to missing 3-year-old boy: ‘Lassie found him’ (KY)
Texas Rep’s Anti-white Rant Resurfaces; Links to China’s Communist Party a Concern
Manatee trapped in Florida storm drain rescued by crews who dug up road
NC House candidate admits she’s not a Republican despite running in GOP primary
Definitely time to water the tree