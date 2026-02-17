Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
Kentucky Orphans - Pick Up at 836 264 331 982 755 330-Z
Some Southern Headlines:
Atlanta FBI warned election officials about raid days before 700+ boxed of ballots were seized.
‘Devil in Disguise:’ Multiple Fentanyl Convictions Secured in SC
YMCA in Nashville Displays Black History Month Banner Featuring BLM Fist
Ex-NFL star, Super Bowl champion dies in Orange Mound house fire (TN)
Trial starts for father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect in Georgia
Majority of newly hired Texas teachers are uncertified, total number increasing
Court filings say Hunter Biden refusing to speak with his 7-year-old Arkansas daughter, essentially ‘ghosting her’
NC Democrat Sheriff cannot name which branch of government he falls under…