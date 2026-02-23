Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
2nd Texas QB4 to Goliad
2nd Texas QB4 to Goliad
Some Southern Headlines:
Activist Obama Judge Just Knowingly Released 4 Violent Illegals – 1 Ethiopian Pedophile and 3 Cuban Murderers, According to ICE – Onto US Streets (LA)
Democrats in North Carolina suffering heavy voter registration losses
2 Florida 15-year-olds accused of threatening to shoot up high schools
Tennessee State House Approves Ten Commandments Display Bill
Nancy Mace Pitches Term Limits for South Carolina Judges (SC)
Don’t California My Oklahoma: How Seattle Socialists Are Nationalizing Groceries with Eminent Domain, Taxpayer Loot, and Communist-Style Central Planning
Silver Dollar City closing ‘Thunderation’ roller coaster after 33 years of operation (MO)