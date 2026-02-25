Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
2nd Texas QB4 to Goliad
Some Southern Headlines:
ILLEGAL ALIEN driver federally indicted in 100-mph smuggling crash that killed Texas grandma, 7-year-old girl
Dallas Dem Officials Sued for Defunding Police Department (TX)
Democrats willing to spend tens of millions to reshape Virginia voting maps
Suspect identified after siblings shot along I-65 in Giles County (TN)
Gov. Spanberger Claimed She Was A Moderate But Is A Radical (VA)
Dramatic video shows gunman opening fire during car repo in Texas
TVA to keep two coal-fired power plants operating indefinitely
Police search for woman after school bus stolen, driven 40 miles in Georgia