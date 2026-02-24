Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
2nd Texas QB4 to Goliad
Some Southern Headlines:
Two illegal immigrants arrested in BRUTAL North Carolina home invasion
Illegal immigrant allegedly kills Georgia school teacher in car crash while fleeing ICE agents
Former North Carolina governor deletes post showing him using ID to vote in NC primary
5th Circuit upholds Texas’ ban on paid ballot harvesting, overturning lower court
340 arrested, missing child recovered during US Marshals operation in Northwest Arkansas
NAACP Seeks Court Order to Protect Voter Data Seized by FBI (GA)
Democrats celebrate as 73,000 North Carolina voters without proper ID stay on rolls
Key political voice in Georgia urges state to take over Fulton County elections after FBI raid
VA Supreme Court Shows How The Judiciary Harms Its Credibility
Judge Joe Brown Now Gathering Signatures to Campaign for Shelby County Mayor as Republican (TN)
Plans set to celebrate birthday of Arkansas Tech University’s Jerry the Bulldog