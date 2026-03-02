Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
Some Southern Headlines:
Jasmine Crockett under fire after reportedly having armed guards remove ‘white girl’ reporter from rally
Illegal Alien Accused of Trying to Randomly Drown Woman at Florida Beach Was Shielded from Deportation by Biden Admin.
Grieving father attacks son’s accused killer inside Mecklenburg courthouse (NC)
Tennessee Can Stop Illegals From Overrunning American Schools
Arkansas woman participates in clinical trial to cure type one diabetes
Virginia man allegedly used meat cleaver to ‘butcher’ his family before being shot to death by police
Georgia man who charged US Capitol with shotgun told police he wanted to ‘talk’ to Congress, court docs say
Ken Paxton Sues Texas Children’s Hospital for Fraud, AG Says Taxpayers Footed Bill for Trans Child Mutilation
Person of interest arrested in Georgia United States Postal Service carrier killing
Minor struck by car during student led protest against ICE in Palm Beach County (FL)