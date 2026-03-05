Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
Some Southern Headlines:
Illegal immigrant with prior deportation shoots deputy in chest, dies after exchange (SC)
Firebug busted with homemade Molotov cocktails after 36-hour blaze-setting streak (TX)
Texas Patriots Rise Up Against Islamic Infiltration in Public Schools
NC Police Confirm Republican Candidate Was Target of Drive-By Shooting
Oklahoma Bill Would Mandate Gun Safety Training in Public Schools
Arkansas Capitol to reopen historic bronze door entrance to public after 25 years
West(ern) Virginia man found naked in casino charged with first-degree murder of his father
Disney’s ‘Gay Days’ are canceled. Don’t pop the champagne just yet.