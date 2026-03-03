Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
Some Southern Headlines:
Paroled Tennessee Murderer Charged with Possessing a Firearm as a Felon
Texas GOP Voters Revolt Against John Cornyn as Ken Paxton, Wesley Hunt Surge in Senate Showdown
‘Kentucky Man’ Lyft driver charged with sodomy, kidnapping now faces federal immigration detainer
Attorney for Devil’s Den murder suspect seeks to prohibit death penalty; claims prosecutor violated court order (AR)
12-year-old Florida girl posts ‘detailed manifesto’ about conducting mass shooting at middle school over bullying
Kentucky Christian Charter Schools Denied Public Funding by State Supreme Court
VA’s Spanberger Is Playing Blindfolded Darts With Her Lame SOTU Response
Wild video shows masked ruffians attacking police cruiser with officer inside during illegal street takeover (MD)
3rd arrested in violent overnight home invasion; multiple illegal aliens accused of sexual assault, kidnapping (NC)