Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
Kentucky Orphans - Pick Up at 836 264 331 982 755 330-Z
Some Southern Headlines:
Federal judge orders Fulton County election raid documents to be unsealed (GA)
jasmine called Trump ‘con man’ but spent over $120K on luxury hotels, transportation and security (TX)
West Virginia worked with ICE — 650 arrests later, officials say Minnesota-style ‘chaos’ is a choice
Two young boys die after falling through frozen Oklahoma creek
VA’s Spanberger sends liberal constitutional amendments to voters
Aaron Reitz, candidate for Texas AG, says he would denaturalize Texas Rep. Gene Wu on the grounds of concealing Racist anti-White sentiment
New opioid linked to seven more overdose deaths in East TN counties
Florida Poaches Yet Another Juggernaut California Business as Economic Red Shift Continues
Florida now requiring English-only driving exams after fatal crash
Over 5,000 cold-stunned iguanas removed in two days during state’s record freeze (FL)