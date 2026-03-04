Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
Some Southern Headlines:
Adios RINO. Dan Crenshaw defeated by Cruz-backed state lawmaker in Texas GOP primary, boosting MAGA clout
Ft. Bragg Elementary’s Trans-identifying ‘wolf’ teacher fired after alleged ‘sexually inappropriate’ comments (NC)
Kentucky sicko covered in blood and fur arrested for performing unspeakable act with roadkill
Boeing moves defense headquarters from Virginia to St. Louis
Secret tapes sink shooter’s defense in Scott Spivey road rage killing (SC)
Virginia state troopers aided in nearly 200 ICE apprehensions under Youngkin directive
Texas judge declares 4 men innocent in 1991 Austin yogurt shop murders
The South Rises, baby!