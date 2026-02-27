Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
2nd Texas QB4 to Goliad
Some Southern Headlines:
Maryland Karen Reports Kids Who Went to TPUSA Event to Child Protective Services
Texas public schools under investigation for supporting student walkouts, ICE protests
51 arrested related to meth, fentanyl trafficking, Florida officials announce
Judge Makes Critical Ruling As Redistricting Battle In Missouri Intensifies
Commissioners Could Build Six Flags for the Amount They Plan to Spend on Sharon Springs Park (GA)
Tampa woman who killed, buried sister in backyard receives life sentence
Walmart drops abortion drug, ditches trans surgery coverage for minors