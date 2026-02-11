Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
3rd Louisiana – 32 651 486 462 872 831 114 501 ABx 328
Some Southern Headlines:
WTF? Loudoun County, VA school board simulated PARENT ‘TERRORIST’ attack after student fatality
Charlotte NC rail murder suspect tied to inmate release under former Dem gov Roy Cooper
ICE arrests New Orleans police recruit with deportation order who was issued firearm by department
Georgia Lays Groundwork To Stop Democrats From Abolishing School Choice Program
Measles outbreak linked to a Florida university as cases keep rising in the U.S.
AL’s Tuberville continues call for passage of SAVE Act, argues Republicans ‘better listen’ to voters on issue
Florida Lawmaker Randy Fine Drops Truth Bomb Media Won’t Touch: ‘Stop Calling It Radical Islam — It’s Mainstream Islam’
Welfare Fraud is a Built-In Feature Plaguing Oklahoma Taxpayers and Why Government Supremacists Want More
Filthy Stinkin’ Rich! WallyWorld Reaches $1 Trillion Market Capitalization