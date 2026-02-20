Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
Kentucky Orphans - Pick Up at 836 264 331 982 755 330-Z
Some Southern Headlines:
Woke Judge Halves Unrepentant Rapist’s Recommended Sentence, Citing Race (KY)
Convicted drive-by killer executed in Oklahoma — as his final meal and last words are revealed
3 arrested at Texas border crossings over child sex crime warrants
Five charged with Fentanyl Trafficking in Natchitoches Parish (LA)
How State Agencies Are Gorging on Your Hard-Earned Dollars (OK)
KY Gov Andy Beshear blasted for citing the Bible to defend transgender treatments for kids
Gov Wes Moore faces questions over KKK family story accuracy claims (MD)
Teacher at NOLA all-girls Catholic school had months-long sexual relationship with student (LA)
TX State Rep. Harrison Calls for Gene Wu to Be Stripped of Committee and Leadership Assignments
Crews find 3 pipe bombs while cleaning storm drains in Cave Springs (AR)