Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator #FreeDixie
Some Southern Headlines:
Eddy Betancourt, Texas Gov. Abbott appointee, shot and killed in McAllen
Trucker Charged with Christmas-Week Manslaughter Entered US Illegally (VA)
New Writings by Trans-Identified Covenant School Killer Show Desired to Kill White People for Years (TN)
City of Franklin to Unveil Benjamin Franklin Statue, Kicking Off America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration in Middle Tennessee
Texas requires communism education in social studies curriculum by 2030
Soros-Linked Activists ‘Train’ DC Jurors to Protect ‘Marginalized’ Defendants
Glad to see the headline about Texas to implement communism teaching. That’s my biggest beef with these young people, they are too young to know history and not studied up. I learned about all this in mandatory US and world history classes. I remember having 9th grade civics was a mandatory class as well. I’m sure it helped shaped my thinking 🤔