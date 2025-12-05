Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam!
Men of Sherwood - Collect at the Castle 32875
Some Southern Headlines
1,000 Professors (Supposedly) Flee the South Because Their Universities Said “NO Wokeness.”
IRYNA’S LAW: A WIN FOR JUSTICE… BUT THE FIGHT IS FAR FROM OVER (NC)
Food Stamp Data Show Thousands of Liquor, Smoke Shops Are Approved for EBT, Raising Fraud Concerns
Massive 2-alarm fire damages Raleigh Convention Center roof (NC)
$5K reward offered for wanted Virginia high school football coach
Slain WV National Guardsman Wanted to ‘Make a Difference,’ Felt the National Guard Should Do More
Authorities identify remains of NC man last seen in 2021, 3 charged with murder
Florida man arrested in wealthy beach town over TikTok school-shooting threat