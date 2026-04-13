Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixieTXH7Apr 13, 2026311ShareTXH7Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie DrudgeDeo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight311SharePreviousNext
Thats true.
If we take a closer look,
the enemy's LAWS, COURTROOMS, POLICE and government,
is all OUTWARD facing. Is all WEAPONIZED, outwards.
So we dont owe them to adhere ourselves to rules,
that they dont play by themselves.
Although there may be a simple explanation for that.
As you can imagine, some rules, are OUR OWN CULTURE.
And only apply to ourselves. Its not fair to expect to push it on somebody else.
And THAT GOVERNMENT, and and its rules,
...is NOT an american government.
Its an alien puppet regime, of somebody else..