Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Fredd88's avatar
Fredd88
8h

Thats true.

If we take a closer look,

the enemy's LAWS, COURTROOMS, POLICE and government,

is all OUTWARD facing. Is all WEAPONIZED, outwards.

So we dont owe them to adhere ourselves to rules,

that they dont play by themselves.

Although there may be a simple explanation for that.

As you can imagine, some rules, are OUR OWN CULTURE.

And only apply to ourselves. Its not fair to expect to push it on somebody else.

And THAT GOVERNMENT, and and its rules,

...is NOT an american government.

Its an alien puppet regime, of somebody else..

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