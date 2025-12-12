Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam!
2nd Texas – 22 64 312 927 48 BAR 249 32B 45 1-284
Some Southern Headlines:
Abortion Org Caught on Hidden Camera Smuggling 15-Year-Old Girl Across South Carolina for Secret Abortion Against Parents’ Consent
Armed male allegedly stalking his ex forces entry into her Florida home. But victim’s husband is there, ARMED.
The Poinsette: Did You Know The Christmas Tradition Started Here In South Carolina?
West Virginia reinstates school vaccination policy prohibiting religious exemptions | Fox News
Early-Release Inmate Fatally Stabs 18-Year-Old at Georgia Walmart
Tuberville Proposes English Proficiency Requirement for Rideshare Drivers
Virginia cities slammed over DEI mandates following fed probe into Austin, Texas violations
Birmingham woman charged with murder in shooting death of relative