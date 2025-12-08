Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam!
2nd Texas – 22 64 312 927 48 BAR 249 32B 45 1-284
Some Southern Headlines:
Hurricane Season Ends Uneventfully and the Climate Alarmist Media Is Awfully Quiet About It.
‘I’ll be damned if we’re going to do that’: Tuberville weighs in with strong opposition to Islamic Academy of Alabama plans
Federal agents arrive in Louisiana for Operation Catahoula Crunch
‘Appeal to Heaven’— West Virginia Suggests a Secession of Sorts
Stunned judge reveals fate of woman involved in deadly kidnapping of 2 young sisters found in a pit — 1 dead (LA)
Man who brought Happy Meal to buy 11-year-old girl for sex slavery will be deported after serving decades in prison (OK)
Florida Officer Shot in Face During Service Call; Suspect Killed
Texas Tech enacts new classroom restrictions on race and gender topics
Mark Peake steps down as Republican Party of Virginia chairman after defeats