Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator #FreeDixie
6th Mississippi – 328 226 870 292 601 A67 1-24-26
6th Mississippi – 328 226 870 292 601 A67 1-24-26
Some Southern Headlines:
DeSantis Says Florida Arrested Over 10,400 Illegal Aliens in Statewide Crackdown
Deadly Oklahoma weed shootings expose network tied to New York money, China
Leftist Activist Running for Senate in Arkansas Claiming to be a Lifelong Farmer
Dem Georgia lawmaker Karen Bennett indicted on Covid fraud charges
Tennessee AG Skrmetti sends cease and desist letters to online sweepstakes casinos
Kentucky man accused of stealing ex-girlfriend’s car while she was giving birth
After Discriminating Against a Musician, Will the Knoxville Symphony Face the Music for Its DEI Policies?