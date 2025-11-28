Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam!
2nd Missouri State Guard – 371 492 942 X67 904 308
Some Southern Headlines
US Rep Cherfilus-McCormick Has Turned Herself in and Now We Know Some Extreme Luxuries She’s Accused of Using Stolen FEMA Money Funds to Buy
Bodycam footage of Charlotte train stabbing suspect shows mental health warnings
It gets worse for Nashville Democrat who ‘hates’ her own city: ‘Burning down a police station is justified’
Mother claims 7-year-old thrown down, handcuffed at Memphis school
ICE lodges detainer for ‘Florida woman’ who allegedly threw coffee on mom, baby
Jefferson County man sentenced to probation in 2021 double shooting now suspected in Birmingham murder
Missing Virginia football coach Travis Turner wanted on child porn charges
Wife of suspended Florida sheriff pleads guilty, avoids jail time
GOP investor James Fishback is entering the Florida governor’s race, challenging Trump’s pick
‘Dude, you’re a f-g’ and ‘Green Porn’: Auburn University’s women and gender class promotes radical, obscure LGBTQ ideologies
Oh come on now, I know that not all Democrats are stupid, some are down right ignorant!