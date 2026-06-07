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The “ Jewish Holocaust” and “The Civil War” are the two most lied about events that are jammed down the throats of every child in American “ schools”.
I moved to the South after growing up in the North being surrounded by angry, violent whitey hating niggers and the Bolshevik kikes that planted and fuel that hatred of whites.
I chose a particular state and area that is nearly all white. Thinking that maybe being surrounded by my own group would be better.
I was wrong. I found a people conned and controlled by kikes. Ready to destroy the first white man to question “ gods chosen people”.
Zionist Fkg retards!
This is not true Appalachian culture!
This is a “WOKE” back door to continue to destroy white people and their countries. Now I know why they’re called cuckservatives!
Now we are inching closer and closer to the fucked up Noahide laws being enforced and killing ALL Christian’s .
All these guns and these fkg cowards continue to allow these fkg data centers to suck the life out of every place they’re built.
Damn shame!