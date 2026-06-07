Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Hess
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The “ Jewish Holocaust” and “The Civil War” are the two most lied about events that are jammed down the throats of every child in American “ schools”.

I moved to the South after growing up in the North being surrounded by angry, violent whitey hating niggers and the Bolshevik kikes that planted and fuel that hatred of whites.

I chose a particular state and area that is nearly all white. Thinking that maybe being surrounded by my own group would be better.

I was wrong. I found a people conned and controlled by kikes. Ready to destroy the first white man to question “ gods chosen people”.

Zionist Fkg retards!

This is not true Appalachian culture!

This is a “WOKE” back door to continue to destroy white people and their countries. Now I know why they’re called cuckservatives!

Now we are inching closer and closer to the fucked up Noahide laws being enforced and killing ALL Christian’s .

All these guns and these fkg cowards continue to allow these fkg data centers to suck the life out of every place they’re built.

Damn shame!

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