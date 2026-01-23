Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator #FreeDixie
Some Southern Headlines:
New police dashcam video refutes claims that Tennessee cops ran over man at rowdy anti-ICE protest
NC Democratic State Rep Says She Was Threatened by Sanctuary Sheriff for Supporting Pro-ICE Legislation
Texas Horse-mounted officers capture previously deported child predator at border
Naked Louisiana woman allegedly assaults deputy while intoxicated, claims she was ‘trying to be a mermaid’
Texas Tech Archeologists Unearth Lost 18th-century Spanish mission, Offers ‘rare snapshot’
San Antonio ends its abortion travel fund after new state law & legal action (TX)
Of course we have mermaids in Louisiana where else would they be