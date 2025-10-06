Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam! - Some Southern Headlines
Deo Vindice. Resurgam! - Some Southern Headlines
Dixie Drudge is Trying Something a little different before the October break. To keep the inbox overload down while still add more information, I am combining the daily headlines with Bubba’s morning Southern Motivator meme. I’ve also slipped the Southern Message Board post into the mix, as seen above, since this current platform doesn’t allow a better way to do it. We’re also working on a better ‘Daily Digest’ option for those who don’t want the email overload. Hopefully, that will be avilable soon. - DD
2 killed, 12 wounded in Montgomery, Ala., mass shooting after gunmen spray bullets into downtown crowd
Trump orders investigation into Fairfax schools over abortion allegations (VA)
Northrop Opens Missile Integration Facility to Boost Production in Western Virginia
Oklahoma Operation Guardian arrests 120 illegal immigrants with ICE
California doctor faces Louisiana warrant over telehealth abortion pill prescriptions
‘Tennessee Man’ missing after ICE transfer, family searches for answers
Planned Parenthood closes Louisiana clinics over ‘relentless’ political pressure