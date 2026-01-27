Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator #FreeDixie
Some Southern Headlines:
Trump says building a Stock Exchange in Dallas is bad thing for New York
Tennessee Democrat State Rep. Justin Jones Joins Capitol Protest with ‘Abolish ICE’ Banner
Muslim Brotherhood-Aligned Al-Huda Academy Brags About Receiving Taxpayer-Funds and Intends to Expand in North Carolina
‘LA DOGE’ delivers nearly $1 billion in savings for red state: ‘Unbelievably tremendous effort’
Texas County Renames Major Road After Charlie Kirk, Ensuring His Legacy Will Endure for Generations
Family secures death certificate for wrongly buried man in Memphis
Video shows Good Samaritans saving driver from sinking SUV in Virginia Beach
Memphis Man Convicted in Series of Armed Robberies of Postal Carriers, Bank Fraud Scheme